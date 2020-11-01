Local Kroger stores to host job fair for holiday season positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, local Kroger stores will host a one-day job fair to fill more than 863 holiday season positions.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, all Atlanta Division stores, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama, and South Carolina, will host the job fair.

Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com before the job fair. Then, applicants can visit their local store on Saturday during job fair hours.

“We are committed to creating job opportunities in the communities we serve,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We invite and encourage area residents to explore the numerous job and career options available. A fresh welcome is waiting for new associates in our local Kroger stores.”

Kroger says it strives to help associated achieve success in both work and life through its Feed Your Programs, which include a tuition reimbursement benefit of up to $3,500 annually toward continuing education. These funds can be applied to education programs like certifications, associate degrees or graduate degrees.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division employs more than 30,000 associates. In addition to tuition assistance, Kroger offers numerous benefits for its associates, including competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth.