Local Kroger stores expanding store, fuel center hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Sunday, local Kroger stores will expand store and fuel center hours.

Stores in Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama, will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. or midnight. Some stores with fuel centers will open at 5 a.m., and select stores will open for 24-hour shopping. Pharmacy hours will not change.

To view exact store hours, click here.

“The expanded hours will help maintain social distancing requirements during busy summer months,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The safety of our customers and associates remains our top priority. Kroger will continue to maintain protective measures established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company says it is also taking the following protective measures:

Limiting store capacity to 50% of the calculated capacity to help enforce social distancing requirements

Maintaining floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and service counters.

Placing signs in the stores promoting social distancing and airing in-store PA announcements throughout the day regarding safety measures.

Requiring associates to wear protective masks while on duty. Kroger has distributed protective masks and gloves for all Atlanta Division store locations.

Maintaining plexiglass partitions at check lanes, pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the Division.

Continuing enhanced daily sanitation practices at all stores, including cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.

Utilizing additional hours for enhanced cart sanitization. Each evening when the store closes, the carts will be cleaned and sanitized to be ready for business the next morning. This includes securing all shopping carts that are in cart corrals before the store closes.

Requiring temperature checks for associates before they start their shift in much of the Division with a goal of all stores performing these checks as thermometers become available.

Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay. Kroger is also waiving delivery fees at this time.

Local stores will no longer have a dedicated shopping hour for seniors and at-risk customers.