LYONS, Ga (WSAV) — A local insurance agent is being charged with identity fraud and reporting and disposition of premiums this afternoon.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, Ga is being charged with five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of premiums.

Police say that Monroe was a licensed insurance agent in Toombs County. She deposited seven insurance premium refund checks to her own bank accounts—the victims’ money was never returned.

“Between October 15, 2021, and April 6, 2022, Monroe deposited seven checks with the total value of these checks adding up to more than $23,000,” Commissioner King said. “Our investigation found that the money was moved between several bank accounts and is reasonably believed to have been used for non-business-related purchases.”

Officers arrested Monroe on July 22 and she is currently out on bond.

Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Division worked alongside the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation on this investigation.