HARDEEVILE, S.C. (WSAV) — A local hospital welcomed four babies ahead of Easter weekend.

The newborns, Lily, Gunner, Niles and Sofia, were all delivered at the Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Georgia Hospital in Hardeeville. Each set of parents held a photoshoot with their babies dressed in bunny costumes with matching carrots.

Photo of Lily, provided by the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Photo of Gunner Pirtle, provided by the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Photo of Niles, provided by the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Photo of Sofia Wester, provided by the Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Lori Trimble, marketing manager at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare. “We did something similar for other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day,” she added.