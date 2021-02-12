Local home sales brisk despite pandemic, values increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While we have heard dismal news about how the pandemic has affected number of industries in the past year due, one that is still moving forward is real estate home sales.

Steve Candler, the CEO of Savannah Area Realtors says after a slowdown for several months in 2020 when the pandemic began, that sales eventually resumed and rebounded. He said for the most part, many of their realtor members ended up having “a pretty good year” in 2020.

Candler also predicted continued sales in the first quarter of 2021.

Along with demand has come higher home values.

“So in Savannah the median price in 2020 compared to 2019 is $239,900, and that’s a 10% increase,” said Candler.

He said low interest rates continue to drive sales, allowing more consumers to make plans to buy. He also said in some ways the pandemic itself increased interest in our area.

“Some folks are feeling like they can work remotely from anywhere they want to and this is a gorgeous place so why wouldn’t you want to come here and work remotely from here,” he says.

He does say while it is a seller’s market, that sellers need to be aware that inventory is low. “If you put your house on the market because you’re downgrading or upgrading you’ve got to make sure there’s something else available to you out there to buy,” said Candler.

Currently, he says inventory in the Savannah area is about half what it would normally be. He urges buyers to make sure they get pre-qualified and engage a realtor who can guide them.

“And buyers need to make sure they’re ready to pull the trigger and make an offer when it’s time to do that because some of the price ranges move fast,” says Candler.

He says the pandemic has certainly changed how realtors can make deals because of health restrictions in terms of showings homes. Candler also told us that some sellers remain skeptical of having a lot of prospective buyers tromping around their homes because of safety concerns. Candler says that’s where technology and virtual home tours come in. He says many buyers are screening prospective properties online.