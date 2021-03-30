Local health officials on emotional plea from CDC Director to “hold on a little longer”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is weighing in on the emotional plea from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control to keep your guard against the coronavirus.

On Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in the last week they have seen a steady rise in cases in many states across the country and that when “what we have seen before is that when this happens, things really have a tendency to surge and surge big.”

Dr. Walensky says the spike in cases is often a week or two behind the behavior that leads to those cases and points out that spring break crowds have been large in some places and more people of all ages are traveling through airports.

“And I’m going to reflect on the current feeling I have of impending doom,” Said Walensky. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are but right now I’m scared.”

Dr. Lawton Davis, the director of the Coastal Health District says he understands the concern. Davis saying the district has seen surges and plateaus in the past year.

“What we call the 14 day community transmission index has not continued to drop it has leveled off and if anything in the last day or so has ticked back upward so I share her concerns and I’m concerned,” said Davis.

He says the one thing that is different now and a positive thing is that more people, especially older Georgians, have been vaccinated.

“And the data looks pretty good for vaccines being protective against severe illness,” he told us.

However, Dr. Davis says not enough people are vaccinated yet to develop herd immunity and people still need to be vigilant in terms of who they associate with and in wearing a mask.

He also referred to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, stating similarities in the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and now 2021.

“And I think if you look at the 1918 flu pandemic, you’ll see that they had I believe it was three significant surges, the last one was a year and a half to two years later,” said Davis.

“It was exactly the same way then (as it is now.) People people were asked to do all this stuff such as wear wear a mask and they just got tired of it, they quit doing it and they had another huge peak late in the course of that pandemic. So I am hoping we don’t see history repeat itself,” said Davis.

Davis says people need to continue to be careful as health officials monitor the number of cases. And he says listen to the CDC director.

“We have come such a long way,” said Dr. Walensky. “So I am going to ask you to just hold on a little longer. I so badly want to be done I know you all want to be done. We are almost there, but not quite yet.”