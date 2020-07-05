Local health officials fear another COVID-19 spike after busy holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The streets of Savannah and the beaches on Tybee Island were packed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, worrying health experts.

Local health and City officials now fear another surge in coronavirus cases could be coming. In the past two weeks, cases have increased across the Coastal Health District by more than 100%.

Health professionals agree that community transmission of the virus is the worst it’s ever been. Doctors say the recent surge is a result of busy weekends from the past several weeks.

“If anything has ever been an equal opportunity infector, it’s this,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District, said. “It doesn’t care if you’re young, you’re old, your race, your ethnicity, nothing. You know it will infect all of us with great abandon if we give the opportunity.”

Doctors say if community exposure did increase over the weekend, we won’t see the impact until the end of the month.