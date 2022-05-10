SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Free COVID-19 test kits are now available at local county health departments.

The at-home tests provide convenience, giving results in just a few minutes without the need to be dropped off at a lab. The rapid antigen tests can also be taken anywhere, and work whether or not you have symptoms.

“Testing is a valuable tool for protecting our communities,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health

Director of the Coastal Health District. “It’s a good idea to take a COVID test if you start having

symptoms, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or if you’re going to

gather with a group of people and want to make sure you’re not infected. We’re excited to

increase access to these at-home tests, making them available for free to everyone in our

communities.”

Free at-home test kits can be obtained by visiting one of the local county health departments or CARE centers in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, or McIntosh Counties and requesting a test kit.

Each individual can receive up to 10 free tests. Health insurance information and ID checks are not

required.

For more information about how to use a self-test kit and what to do if you test positive, visit the Coastal Health District’s website at the link here.