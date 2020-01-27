Local gym hosts charity class to benefit guide dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local volunteers are training dogs to help people “who cannot see” and “those who have seen too much.”

OrangeTheory Fitness Savannah hosted a charity for Southeastern Guide Dogs, an organization that trains puppies to become future companions for people struggling with visual impairment and veterans with disabilities.

Veteran Cameron Scott said he knows how much a guide dog can help someone dealing with trauma.

“I’m a veteran myself, I do have a form of PTSD, it’s not as extreme as some people but I know friends of mine that do suffer from extreme PTSD and they do have service dogs, and the service dogs really do help them out,” Scott said.

Volunteers with Southeastern Guide Dogs in Savannah train puppies as young as 48 hours old, to prepare them to become a reliable companion. Hallie Worthington, one of the local volunteers who trains the guide dogs, said having a guide to help you is “better than any piece of medical equipment.”

“Canes are obstacle finders and guide dogs are obstacle avoiders, so with these dogs they help these people to avoid obstacles that we take for granted,” Worthington said.

Scott agreed with Worthington stating, “It’s a companion there to guide you along, it’s awesome that they are actually there to be your eyes.”

It takes nearly $50,000 to raise each guide or service dog. Worthington said “puppy raisers”, or the people who train the puppies, rely solely on donations.

“So doing classes like this, at OrangeTheory, where we’re able to get donations, really, I mean it makes a huge impact on the dogs that we are able to train and then the people who are able to receive these dogs,” Worthington remarked.

Volunteers for Southeastern Guide Dogs have trained and given 55 dogs to veterans and people in Savannah who are struggling with visual impairment. Puppy trainers said they welcome people to come up to them and ask questions, but asked people to always ask before petting one of their service or guide dogs.