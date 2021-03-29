Local gun control advocate, gun shop salesman react to new Ga. bills aimed to create waiting period for gun purchases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a growing divide on gun control legislation in Georgia. Some for and some against three new bills that were introduced after a gunman opened fire killing eight people at three spas in Atlanta.

“I’m devastated, I’m angry and it feels like not again,” Savannah chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Carolyn Prusa said.

After the deadly mass shootings, organizations and lawmakers are calling for changes to Georgia’s gun laws. It’s a step in the right direction for Prusa.

“We need more than thoughts and prayers,” she said.

Her journey fighting for common-sense gun legislation started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She has two sons of her own.

“One of the little boys who died was wearing an Old Navy hoodie that my son had and I just felt like we don’t have to live like this,” Prusa said.

After the Atlanta shootings, three similar bills were introduced by Georgia lawmakers. House Bill House Bill 788, Senate Bill 309, and House Bill 784 would require a five-day waiting period for the purchase or transfer of certain firearms.

Police say the suspect, Robert Long, 21, purchased the murder weapon the same day.

“If somebody has gone to purchase a gun in the time of less than mental stability, a waiting period would be a cooling-off opportunity,” Prusa said.

Doug is a salesman at Dean Forest Road Guns & Ammo. He believes in being able to buy a gun instantly with a proper background check. In Georgia, if you pass the background check you can purchase a gun that same day.

“I don’t advocate making it a long and drawn-out process, but there needs to be more factors put into the background check,” Doug said.

He said it’s not the guns doing the mass killings, but the person behind them.

“The gun is a tool. Don’t go after the tool when its the operator that is wrong,” he said.

“I’m tired of the clichés about it’s not the gun it’s the person. It’s obviously the gun,” Prusa said.

The Georgia legislative session ends this Friday so the bills aren’t expected to be voted on. They can be carried over and voted on next year.