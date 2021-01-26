Local Guardsmen return home after DC deployment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the exception of a few volunteers, the Georgia National Guard says personnel have returned home after assisting in security efforts for President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week.
Guardsmen of the 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, were among the thousands to deploy to Washington, D.C., and help secure various locations following the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Officials say a small group of the Georgia Army National Guard and the Georgia Air National Guard will travel to D.C. and assist with remaining security requests from the Capitol Police, the Park Police, and the United States Secret Service.
“We will stand and deliver for our state and our nation. We will do so with professionalism and shared values that define our organization,” Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard.
Reports of National Guard soldiers sleeping in a cold parking garage sparked an outcry from politicians on both sides of the aisle last week.
On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that he spoke with Carden and there were no troops from the Peach State moved to garages.
“Many are already on their way home,” he said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women in the National Guard who answered the call here in Georgia and in DC this week!”