Local Guardsmen return home after DC deployment

U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing recieve an operations briefing at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center prior to their first security shift on Capitol Hill Jan. 19, 2021 in the District of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard stand in formation on Jan. 19, 2021 after they were sworn in by U.S. Marshalls as special police officers leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 in the District of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing recieve an operations briefing at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center prior to their first security shift on Capitol Hill Jan. 19, 2021 in the District of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

U.S. Air Force Major Jonthan Schultz from the 165th Air Operations Squadron and Senior Master Sgt. Charles Simpson from the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, look at a map prior to leading their security team to the Capitol to begin their shift Jan. 19, 2021 in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing enter the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for their first shift on Capitol Hill Jan. 19, 2021 in the District of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

Georgia Air National Guardsmen of the the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah board a C-130 to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

Georgia Air National Guardsmen of the the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah board a C-130 to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

Georgia Air National Guardsmen of the the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah board a C-130 to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

Georgia Air National Guardsmen of the the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah board a C-130 to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Georgia National Guard)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the exception of a few volunteers, the Georgia National Guard says personnel have returned home after assisting in security efforts for President Joe Biden’s inauguration last week.

Guardsmen of the 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, were among the thousands to deploy to Washington, D.C., and help secure various locations following the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Officials say a small group of the Georgia Army National Guard and the Georgia Air National Guard will travel to D.C. and assist with remaining security requests from the Capitol Police, the Park Police, and the United States Secret Service.

“We will stand and deliver for our state and our nation. We will do so with professionalism and shared values that define our organization,” Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard.

Reports of National Guard soldiers sleeping in a cold parking garage sparked an outcry from politicians on both sides of the aisle last week.

On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that he spoke with Carden and there were no troops from the Peach State moved to garages.

“Many are already on their way home,” he said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women in the National Guard who answered the call here in Georgia and in DC this week!”