BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – We continue to raise the alarm about opioid abuse, fentanyl and their deadly consequences.

First responders have a tool in their toolbox to help them deal with the consequences — something they call a miracle drug.

“It’s great to know what it is going to do,” explains Burton Fire Engineer Michael Causey, who’s made a half dozen or more saves by using Narcan.

The anti-overdose drug has now become an important tool in every firefighter and EMT’s toolbox.

“It is a good feeling to know, OK, it’s an overdose and I can probably fix this,” says Causey, “and I can give this medication and hopefully make everything better.”

“By the time we get there as first responders, it is well into the overdose, and their respiratory drive has all but shut down,” says Burton Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne. “Administering the Narcan and seeing within five to 10 minutes pink up and talk to us like everything is fine gives us a little confidence.”

Narcan can block the effects of opioids in your system and get you breathing in just moments.

“That gives us those precious minutes back that we are losing with our over-the-road time. It is giving that patient a fighting chance,” said Burton Fire Captain and Medical Officer Steve Kenyon.

Burton Fire is putting those Narcan doses to good use. As the number of overdoses — they have kept climbing.

Nine times in 2021. Nineteen times last year.

Already this year, 16 overdoses and Narcan doses.

“The Narcan is designed to just be enough to get them breathing until first responders arrive,” says Byrne. “That Narcan is just enough to get them to start breathing, but they can go right back into opioid overdose cardiac arrest and not survive.”

That’s why officials say even if someone looks like they are doing fine, the effect is just temporary.

“Even if they start to come around, you still need to call 911,” says Byrne. “You still need to go to the hospital.”

Drug dealers are finding ways to make their drugs more powerful, like adding fentanyl — a synthetic drug that is more than 100 times more potent than morphine — to marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

“The dealers are cutting this stuff with everything from animal tranquilizers to things that Narcan can’t fix,” says Kenyon.

But that doesn’t mean those users shouldn’t have a second chance at life.

“(Using Narcan) can add days onto their lives that they didn’t have,” says Kenyon. “Even if they go out and re-use and they end up passing. Those are days they wouldn’t have had it if Narcan wasn’t available.”

But it is not just people abusing drugs that are affected and may need help.

“It is not always intentional opioid usage,” says Causey. “It may be someone took too much of their medication on accident or they forgot they took it that day.”

Burton says it’s not Narcan alone that saves lives. They use CPR and Stop the Bleed techniques to aid victims before it’s too late. They also provide classes on all those techniques to the public.

That way, someone on the scene who knows what to do can start chest compressions or give that first dose — a first step to saving a life.

Officials say once you are trained, the public should not hesitate to administer Narcan to someone in need.

“If you do nothing, that person has no chance of survival,” said Kenyon. “Administer the Narcan and give them that fighting chance until we can get on scene.”

Burton is one of several fire departments working together in a countywide program to deal with the growing abuse and overdose problem.

For more information on CPR, Stop the Bleed and Narcan, including how you can get it and where, visit here.