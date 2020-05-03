Local farmers innovate solutions to adapting market

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Farms across the country are reeling from the pandemic’s impact on our food supply chain—especially dairy farmers whose peak season is going on right now. WSAV News 3 spoke with one local farmer who is using innovation to keep their production process going.

“Rain or shine and hot or cold, we’ve got 62 goats that have to be milked every morning. We’ve got gallons of milk that we’ve got to do something with,” Richard Cowart, one of the owners of Bootleg Farm stated.

The Springfield family-run farm, follows a routine schedule, from milking about half of their nearly 140 goats to transforming that milk into artisan cheeses.

“It’s our livelihood. It’s what puts bread on our table,” Cowart said

Georgia farmers and producers across the country are grappling with meeting the needs of a supply chain that has been evolving since the virus’s outbreak—a production process local and commercial farms both depend upon.

“When I heard about all of that milk being dumped it really broke my heart because I know those guys are working hard. It doesn’t matter if you’re milking five or six goats or you’re milking 1,500 cows. Their problem was not producing it, their problem was producing it and then getting it moved out. It did show that there’s some flaws in our food chain,” Cowart said.

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black, said 50 percent of producer’s goods depend on restaurants and schools.

“This one grower said, ‘look I’ve got to move this product.’ He’s used to putting boxes of squash or cucumber on a truck and that 53 foot trailer goes somewhere to a distribution point for Walmart or one of the other major chains,” the commissioner described.

Nationwide shutdowns and distributions being halted are pushing farmers to adapt in order to keep their businesses alive.

Cowart and other local farmers are relying on places like Forsyth’s Farmer’s Market and collaborating with other local farms to create farm-to-table fresh produce bags for people to buy online.

“It has really opened up other opportunities for us that we hadn’t taken the time to look at or branch into because we might’ve been in a little niche,” the local farmer said.

Cowart and Georgia officials said the pandemic could alter the way farmers distribute their products: as consumers see more opportunities to buy directly from local farms.

“This has just made us think what else can we do to be successful and it’s been working for us,” Cowart said.

Bootleg Farm and other local producers will be selling their farm-to-table bags at local food markets. They will be at Forsyth Park every Saturday. Click HERE find a local farmer near you.