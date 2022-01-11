Local fans celebrate UGA’s championship win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday night the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National title game in Indianapolis.

The final score ended with UGA on top, 33 – 18.

This was UGA’s first National Title since 1980.

Several UGA fans from Savannah had their eyes glued to the game.

“41 years, 41 years I’ve waited for this…you see me crying,”

On the night of January 10th, 2022, there’s only one number on the minds of Georgia fans all across the country.

“41 years man what do you think. 41 years, I just wish my dad was here, it’s been 41 years, this is everything. It’s been a long, long time,” explained fan Bubba Edgerly.

It’s been a long ride for the Bulldog faithful, filled with plenty of up’s and down’s.

“You know, I’m 35, and for probably 33 years of being a georgia fan it was perpetual disappointment,” said fan Natalie Britt.

“We were there in ’18, and lost in overtime, heartbreak. And to have it tonight, and with a walk on quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia,” said Edgerly.

But through the triumph’s and the heartbreaks, life has a funny way of coming full circle.

“I was there in 1980 and I’m here now, and I can’t, I can’t tell the difference. Except for, we had Herschal then hahaha,” said one fan.

For Georgia fans, this win over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide means more than just a championship.

It’s a national reckoning, a wake-up call if you will.

“It’s like slaying the devil, to be the man you gotta beat the man,” said one fan.

“I was walking through the hospital all day long today and people were saying go dawgs go dawgs, and that’s a blessing to get to have that camaraderie with people and share that fandom that you get to experience and love,” said Britt.

That Georgia football has once again broken through and this time they’re here to stay.

“I’m Georgia born, Georgia bred, and when I die it’s gonna be a Bulldog day, that’s all I can say…family,” said Edgerly.

“My dad, my brother were there, I’m so happy for them. Die hard fans through and through, my family’s alumni, we’re legends here, go dawgs from savanna, we love you,” said Laurie Burns /a UGA Grad.