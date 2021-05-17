Local family to preserve tugboat sandbox on Savannah’s Riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local family is working to save a piece of history on Savannah’s Riverfront.

The tugboat has been around for decades but was removed two years ago for repairs. WSAV News 3 spoke with the creators’ daughter to see how she’s working to preserve it.

Eric Meyerhoff, 91, a partner in the architectural firm whose legacy included Savannah’s Riverfront project. Meyerhoff and his late partner, Robert Gunn, were Savannah’s signature architectural duo for more than 40 years, involved in 74 projects in the Historic District alone. He died one year ago this week.

The tugboat was designed by Meyerhoff and Bob Gunn. It was their vision to recreate River Street and this was a piece of it. Throughout Meyerhoff’s time of River Street, he enjoyed watching the tugboats pass by.

It was originally made of wood so they’d rebuild it to withstand the Savannah heat and the wear and tear of all the kids climbing on it. They’ll build a replica.

“River Street is usually an attraction for adults, but Meyerhoff and his partner wanted to create an area for children and Meyerhoff once said that the tugboat that use to be in this area use to bring a smile to everybody’s face and now his daughter wants to restore that smile.”

Meyerhoff says the plans with the city to bring the tugboat back is still in the works. Right now they are focusing on raising enough money.