Local elementary school sees COVID outbreak, concerns family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a local elementary school has one parent concerned for her child and others.

“I’m at work worrying all day long like are they going to catch it even though they have a mask on?” said concerned parent Robin Burris.

With online learning last year Burris said she doesn’t understand why her kids can’t learn virtually again.

“The school needs to be more careful and they need to think about other kids and how it could wipe the whole family out just by having COVID,” Burris said.

She said especially homes with family members who have pre-existing health conditions.

“I have high blood pressure and diabetes and don’t care,” Burris said.

She continued, “They should think about what if it was their child and how would they feel about if their child was in contact with someone that had COVID and they brought it home to their family,” said Burris.

The portal to register for the Savannah e-learning academy is open through the end of the week.