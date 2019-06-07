Local Dunkin' shops hosting fundraiser for Georgia Special Olympics group
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - You can enjoy a sweet treat while giving back to an organization that supports people with disabilities.
This event is happening Friday because it is National Doughnut Day and donations given at local Dunkin Donuts store will go to the Special Olympics Georgia's Law Enforcement Torch Run.
And just last year, the Special Olympics celebrated its 50th anniversary. The organization empowers athletes and changes perceptions about people with disabilities.
To help, head to any of these participating Dunkin Donuts in Hinesville, Savannah, Pooler, Port Wentworth and Statesboro. Representatives from the Department of Juvenile Justice and Knights of Columbus will be there until 11 a.m.
And if you come in and buy a drink, you can get a free donut.
