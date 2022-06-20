SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a couple weeks, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to decide if it will move forward with a ban on some tobacco products.

In April, the agency proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in an effort to reduce smoking and its adverse health effects.

Local doctors say a ban on the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. would be a huge improvement for community health.

“There is not one single, modifiable risk factor that we can eliminate to better the health of our population than tobacco abuse,” said Dr. Tim Connelly, an internal medicine physician at Memorial Health. “Anything that has the potential to reduce the incidence of tobacco consumption in the country is a very good thing for the general population.”

Smoking kills more than 7 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization, and can lead to more than a dozen different kinds of cancer.

According to the FDA, flavor additive Menthol’s minty taste reduces the harshness of smoking, making it more addictive for the more than 18 million users in the U.S.

“There are people that use those products particularly for the flavoring and the flavoring only, then it has tremendous potential to be beneficial,” Connelly said.

At the time of the proposal, officials with the FDA said they hope to reduce the number of youth who pick up smoking and address health disparities. The agency said manufacturers have long targeted Black Americans, resulting in disproportionate health consequences.

“Marketing to one particular demographic something that can be very harmful, something that can contribute to poor health is not in the best interest of any community out there,” Connelly said. “So hopefully if this happens, it will move the needle in terms of improving the health of not only one particular patient population but all the people of our community.”

The FDA is accepting public comments until July 5. After that, the agency is expected to make a final decision.

In the meantime, Connelly said the sooner you quit smoking, the better.

There are community resources available to help. In Georgia, you can call 877-270-STOP for free nicotine replacement products. In South Carolina, that number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW.