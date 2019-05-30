Local dancers raising money for Alzheimer’s research

Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia is back to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s a fundraising campaign that culminates with a dancing competition featuring 12 novice dancers who are paired with professionals. It’s a local take on a popular national TV show.

The gala finale is taking place on Saturday, June 8, at the Savannah Convention Center ballroom and will be emceed once again by News 3’s Kim Gusby and Ben Senger. The crowd will vote for their favorites with their money ($1 = 1 vote) and all the proceeds go to the cause.

The event is taking place from 6 p.m. to Midnight.

At the end of the night, there are two winners: the People’s Choice Award for the couple with the highest fundraising total and the Judge’s Choice Award for the couple who receives the highest scores.

To see the list of competitors and to buy tickets to the event, click here.

