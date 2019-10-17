Local congressional leaders react to death of Representative Elijah Cummings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of Georgia and South Carolina’s congressional delegation reacted Thursday to the word that Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland had died. Cummings served his Baltimore district for 23 years and was the chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter, a Republican from the 1st district tweeted “Congressman Cummings lived his life as a fighter for justice. It was an honor to work with him as he was a champion in the fight to lower prescription drug costs for all Americans. Amy and I send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be truly missed.”

South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham, a democrat from the 1st district tweeted “Chairman Cummings was a true public servant, and it was an honor to work alongside him. Our country has lost a giant. My prayers are with his family, friends and the people of Baltimore.”

In recent months, Cummings had become a target of critical tweets from President Trump but on Thursday, the president tweeted his condolences.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said Cummings “was a good man. If you disagreed with him that was okay because he would help you where he could. I think he represented sort of the best of what Congress is like.”

Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Democrat and close friend of Cummings said, “Elijah was just a wonderful man, smart, gifted and I don’t think we will see his likeness again soon.”

Cummings was the son of sharecroppers from South Carolina and considered a civil rights leader and icon.