Local coach, sheriff’s office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

Editor’s note: Video included in this article may be disturbing to some

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local youth football coach and employee of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has been removed from both positions after video of a recent football game went viral.

The incident happened Dec. 7 in Kissimmee, Florida, where the Savannah Gators were reportedly competing in the American Youth Football (AYF) National Championship.

The coach, now identified as Gerrel Williams, is seen screaming, slapping a player’s helmet several times, at one point knocking the child to the ground.

According to an incident report from Florida’s Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spoke with the head of the AYF who “stated the coach was expelled from the league, and was no longer able to attend any game.”

The deputy also made contact with the player’s mother who “specifically stated she did not want to press charges,” the report says.

An information report was sent to the Department of Children and Families, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, a friend of Williams shared his apology in a video posted on social media.

“I’m not going to make excuses for what I did. I was wrong. I shouldn’t have disciplined him in public, I should’ve waited until we got back,” Williams said.

“At the end of the day, I apologize to him, the kids, the city down here and my family back at home,” he continued.

Screenshot of James’ Instagram story

Williams said the player and his parents have forgiven him.

Still, many in Savannah and across the nation expressed outrage over the incident. Lakers star LeBron James was among the many who took to social media to condemn the coach’s actions.

“Couldn’t be my kid,” James wrote in an Instagram story, adding, “If I (was) there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement to News 3 saying they “are very disturbed” by Williams’ actions and do not condone his behavior.

As of Thursday, Williams is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office. Officials say he was a counselor in the detention center.

