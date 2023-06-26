SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week was filled with rain and thunderstorms that have impacted farmers across the southeast and one local farmer said he was affected.

“We ended up in the past two weeks with about 3.5 inches of rain out here,” Steven Cooler, owner of Satsumas of Savannah, said. “Once the ground becomes, which is bad, once the ground becomes saturated then [the plants] really can’t absorb anymore. So, then you’re worried about erosion.”

Cooler said because of the rainfall, he has increased his chemicals and treatments to avoid root rot and mildew.

“I plant my tree and take care of it for three to five years before I get any return”, he said. “So, if a tree dies from mold or mildew or root rot, I start my three-to-five-year window over again. So, you can easily be six to 10 years into something before you get it returned.”

He added that he is dealing with mold growing on the ground that needs to be treated. A small number of his citrus trees are starting to have yellow tinted leaves, which can be an indicator that the tree received too much water.

However, Cooler does not know if the amount of rainfall received within the past week will impact his citrus trees for another few weeks.

“We’ll know in about another week or two,” Cooler said. “We could lose everything. And then there’s next year, here it goes again.”

Even though the rain will be gone for a bit, temperatures are expected to be in the 90 degrees range this week.

“90 degrees and a little bit of rain, pretty good,” he explained. “If it doesn’t, like I said, we have our irrigation system we can turn on to do that.”