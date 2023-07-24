SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At Central Missionary Baptist Church it’s about the congregation, not the sanctuary.

Central Missionary no longer has a sanctuary after a lightning strike caused their steeple to catch on fire last week. The fire collapsed their roof and fell on top of their altar and pews, leaving their place of worship almost unrecognizable.

“We’ve had a chance to go through our shock and our anger and so now we are accepting that the Lord is gonna do something new and different in our time here at Central,” said Central Missionary Pastor Tyrone Edwards.

Saint Paul’s pastor was out of town this week so he invited Edwards to take over Sunday’s services and to bring his church with him.

“We thank god for their pastor for reaching out,” said Deacon Terry Wright. “We thank God for this man of God right here. We just thank God that he led us to this church on this day, but we’re still worshipping even though the tragedy that happened, we’re still in the Lord’s house worshipping God.”

Edwards said they haven’t figured out where church will be held while they rebuild their sanctuary, but he says he was shocked at the outpour of love coming from other churches in the area.

“I cannot tell you how many churches offered us the ability to come out and fellowship with them and worship with them today so we thank every church,” said Edwards. “You wouldn’t have a segment if I tried to name them all.”

Sunday’s service combined the congregations and choirs. Pastor Edwards, now in high spirits, sees a greater purpose called of them amidst the tragedy.

“This is one way that God gets us out of the building,” said Edwards. “So many times, as churches we stay within our four walls. The issue with us staying within our four walls is we don’t get a chance to touch the people that need to be touched.”