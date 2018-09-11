Local ceremony remembers 17th anniversary of 9-11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Nearly 3,000 people were killed as a result of the four hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001.

A number of groups held the "2018 Patriot Day in Thunderbolt" to mark the 17th anniversary of a day that many in attendance say "changed the U.S. forever."

The event was sponsored by the American Legion, Gannam Post 184, American Legion Chatham Post 36, American Legion William P. Jordan Post 500 and Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.

Members of the Thunderbolt Fire Department were also in attendance and during the ceremony, bells were rung to mark the deaths of more than 300 firefighters who died after going into the World Trade Center to try and rescue others.

Doug Andrews from Post 184 served as Master of Ceremonies, telling those in attendance that "many young people now in college have no memory of 9-11 which is why it's important to make sure we continue to hold ceremonies like this."

One man from the New York City area, Jack Grumet, who's post commander of VFW 4392 recounted what he had seen that day.

Grumet said in "a city that doesn't sleep you could hear a pin drop."

He said the lives of many New Yorkers and Americans were forever changed and said he prays we don't stop remembering. Grumet said if we do, we are doomed to forget the tragedy and sacrifice of that day.

He also took exception to claims on the Internet that the event didn't happen or if it did that it wasn't really a terror attack but rather staged by our own government.

"We can't let stupid overcome our intelligence," Grumet told the crowd. "We have to remember the pain because with the pain there is promise."

He also said he hopes all Americans remember 9-11 and the unity that happened in the country afterward. He said it should be like that every day despite our differences.

As taps were played, many in attendance saluted and some shed tears.