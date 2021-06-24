Local candy stores celebrate National Praline Day by giving back

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local candy stores are celebrating National Praline Day, Thursday, by raising money for America’s Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe. 

River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen along with parent companies River Street Sweets® and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen will donate 10 percent of all praline sales in stores and online on the 24th to the Kids Cafe Program.

Kids Cafe  provides children at-risk for hunger a nutritious evening meal along with tutoring, homework assistance, and a safe haven.

Online praline orders at www.ilovepralines.com, www.riverstreetsweets.com, or www.savannahcandy.com will also help support Kids Cafe,

 Select locations are holding a raffle for those who choose to donate to the collection jars at each store. One winner will be chosen from each location to receive a free box of prailines.

River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen is also hosting a contest with daily prompts including a selfie challenge, trivia and more on social media networks (@ilovepralines) to build excitement for their Praline Day donation event.

