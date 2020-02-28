Local businesses step in to help first responders fighting Eastern Wharf fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire wasn’t the only one responding to a massive blaze downtown at the Eastern Wharf construction site on Thursday.

Fire departments in Garden City, Pooler and Chatham County were called in to assist Savannah’s firefighters.

Local businesses also stepped up to help renourish the men and women working through the night.

At one point, twenty units battled the fire at the hotel development which started in the early afternoon hours.

“As we walked down here you can still see that it’s on fire so this has not been contained yet which is unbelievable,” Savannah visitor, Karon Sandberg said.

Karon Sandberg and her husband Joel are visiting Savannah for a getaway and are in disbelief never seeing a fire so big.

“And you could see from downtown the plume of thick gray-black smoke that was towering up into the air,” Joel Sandberg said.

But as the fire raged on, some businesses like Chick-fil-A at Victory Drive pitched in taking the first responders more than 100 chicken sandwiches.

“In a situation like that there’s a lot of stress, anxiety and a lot of things going on and we feel like that’s the least thing we can do to support our community and most importantly our first responders,” Chick-fil-A at Victory Drive Owner and Operator, Ann Collins said.

The fire was so intense, it took over the whole building with smoke billowing throughout the air being seen for miles.

With the first responders still on scene, Collins said it’s all about the community looking out for one another.

“We do it not necessarily for the recognition we do it because we care about our community and we just want them to feel supported and cared for,” she said.

It’s one small gesture they could do to help out in a big way.

“So thankful that we have men and women who step in and do these kinds of jobs for us,” Collins said.

She said the first responders were very grateful and that if they ever need anything, she’ll be happy to send more food.

