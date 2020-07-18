Local business shows support for Savannah’s mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members continue to react to the ongoing dispute between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and local mayors over mandating face masks. WSAV News 3 spoke with a local business owner who put his opinion on display.

“There’s a lot of confusion right now between the messaging that our Governor’s put out and the messaging that our city’s put forth,” John Pinkerton, the owner of Moor River Brewing Company, stated.

In a press conference on Friday, Gov. Kemp said local municipalities cannot enforce a mask mandate: “I know that many well-intentioned, well-informed Georgians want a mask mandate, and while we all agree that wearing a mask is effective; I’m confident that Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson stood behind the city’s initiative to require mask-wearing as mandatory within the city’s limits.

“We believe that the Governor is overstepping his authority. In Savannah, our emergency declaration still stands.”

Pinkerton said he wanted to show support for his city leaders. On Friday night he decided to draw “We Stand with Van,” on the inside of his business’s windows.

“I want our messaging to be positive. This doesn’t mean that I’m against our Governor by any stretch. I think it’s confusing to the people of Georgia with what’s going on to take such an aggressive stance against these mayors who are doing what they believe is right for their constituency. Not a point of criticism, but I’m confused and I think most people are confused about it; and I think our Mayor is doing a good job with how he is handling it,” the local said.

As a small business owner, Pinkerton described being shutdown for two months as “devastating” and said he agreed with Gov. Kemp who said the state cannot afford another shutdown.

“I mean we’re running a restaurant where we’re bringing people in from all over the country; that’s not a great recipe for success when it comes to controlling a pandemic. On the other hand, I am trying to survive; so I feel like our best bet is to take every one of these precautions as seriously as we can,” Pinkerton said.