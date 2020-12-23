Local business reacts to new $900B coronavirus relief bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump is condemning the COVID-19 stimulus relief package. He is demanding more financial relief for families and small business owners.

News 3 visited a local restaurant to see if this lifeline is enough to help them out. The Melting Pot on Broughton Street has been dealt many blows this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staying open was really a month to month procedure and just trying to make the finances work,” Managing Partner, Jesse Behringer said.

Behringer applied for the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) earlier this year. It’s the government’s small-business program created under the CARES Act. He said they were one of the lucky ones to get the loan.

“I think without that there would be no chance that ourselves as well as several other people would have just completely caved,” Behringer said.

Months later the financial situation has seen some improvement but nothing large enough to get this business back to where it was before. Nearly $300 billion from this second covid relief deal will allow Behringer a chance at a second loan if he needs it.

“I can tell you we’ve been lucky. Our landlord has worked with us in a lot of different ways,” Behringer said.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter supported this relief package saying this legislation was desperately needed.

“People were in need there’s no question about it. This was an answer to a lot of prayers and an early christmas present for a lot of people,” Carter said.

Carter believes this package wasn’t passed months ago because of political tension. He says the PPP program was very successful and addressing this now is just what businesses need.

“It is good news we were able to get to a compromise,” Carter said.

While Carter wishes it could’ve been more, employees at The Melting Pot say they’re just happy to get some help.

“There’s enough people out there right now just struggling trying to make ends meet,” Behringer said.

President Trump has nine days to either sign or veto the bill, but first, he wants the $600 direct payments to increase to $2,000.

