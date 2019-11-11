Local business owner arrested on drug charges

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) announced the arrest of a local business owner on drug charges. Officials say Adolfo Mitchell of Guyton, 34, turned himself in on November 7th. Mitchell faces a charge of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

According to investigators, Mitchell was the subject of a large narcotics investigation in 2016. Police say Mitchell conspired with others to have large amounts of crystal methamphetamine shipped to him from across the United States for the purpose of distributing the narcotics throughout Chatham County and the surrounding areas. Police also say Mitchell directed others to transport crystal methamphetamine to various locations and states to include Virginia.

According to investigators, on March 7, 2018, following a traffic stop CNT arrested Mitchell and found him to be in possession of marijuana and two firearms. A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

On April 25, 2019, the Chatham County Grand Jury indicted Mitchell.

on May 1, 2019 Mitchell was re-arrested at Flacos Tacos restaurant in Richmond Hill on new charges, Using a Minor for an Illicit Transaction and (2cts) Furnishing a Pistol to a Minor. Mitchell later posted a $8,500 bond. Mitchell is the owner of Flacos Tacos, which has multiple locations throughout Chatham and Bryan Counties.

This remains an active investigation.

