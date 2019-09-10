Local blueberry farmers eligible to apply for disaster assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some relief is on the way for agricultural producers impacted by recent natural disasters, including Georgia blueberry farmers whose crops were ruined by weather events.

Blueberry farmers around the state took a big hit in 2017 and 2018, in part, because of freezing temperatures.

Now, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now announced farmers are eligible to apply for assistance starting on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

To apply, agriculture producers are urged to contact their local USDA service center or visit farmers.gov/recover.

“Help is officially on the way. It’s been a long battle, but starting on Wednesday, growers will be able to apply for disaster relief,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) who helped secure assistance in Congress.

For additional information or assistance, Carter says producers should call his office in Savannah at 912-352-0101.