Local banks to host free shredding events for Earth Day

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A banking group is hosting free shredding events at two local office locations Thursday.

Great Oaks Bank says the events are being held to celebrate Earth Day, as all of the paper shreds will be recycled.

The public is invited to bring up to five bankers boxes of documents to shred, free of charge, at the following banks:

Great Oaks Bank at 42 Town Centre Drive in Richmond Hill from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Great Oaks Bank at 2100 Pooler Parkway in Pooler from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Officials hope the shredding events will also help prevent identity theft. Citing 2019 statistics from Javelin Strategy & Research, Great Oaks Bank officials say 14.4 million consumers, or 1 in 15 people, became victims of identity fraud.

Securely destroying sensitive documents — including old tax returns, bank statements and canceled checks — is one of the best ways for consumers to protect their identities.

“We are happy to help our customers and communities protect themselves from identity theft,” said Jon Seagraves, president of Great Oaks Bank Coastal Division. “You don’t have to be a customer of the bank to participate. We want the public to dispose of sensitive documents responsibly and to be diligent in protecting identity.”

While paper documents will be accepted, electronic waste — including laptops, cell phones and fax machines — will not be taken.

Great Oaks Bank is partnering with UltraShed Technologies for the events.