SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local financial advisor told WSAV bank customers in Savannah and the Lowcountry shouldn’t panic with the recent crisis caused by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

“The fed finally got its wish,” said Travis Chance, who works at CFG Wealth Management. Chance said too much spending is what caused the collapse Sunday.

“They have been continuously raising interest rates to try to curtail growth, which they would hope would bring down inflation, and unfortunately, as was gonna happen, they kept pushing the envelope until something finally gave, and that’s where it hit hardest initially was SBV,” Chance said.

Chance said the U.S. has been looking down the barrel of a problem similar to this since the 2008 crisis with spending increasing under four presidents.

“Imagine it was like you were in the hospital, and the medicine they prescribed to you was designed to help you, and they just kept giving it to you, and eventually what happens is you get hooked on the medicine and it becomes worse than the illness, and that’s really what’s going on right now,” Chance said.

President Biden advised Americans not to panic and said those who had deposits in these banks will have access to their money Monday.

“That includes small businesses across the country that bank there, that need to make payroll, do their bills, and stay open for business,” Biden said.

Chance said he doesn’t see this impacting those who bank in the Savannah area but he advised you should always be prepared.

“Fundamentally, keeping your portfolio in check for your risk tolerance, making sure your rebalancing on at least a quarterly basis, all of these things really help curtail risk and really put you in the best possible position,” Chance said.

Biden said he will ask congress to further strengthen the rules for banks to make to ensure that this never happens again. He also said those will be held accountable.