Local Australian restaurant to host dinner benefiting bushfire efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As bushfires burn across Australia, many people in Savannah may be wondering how they can help.

The Collins Quarter, along with The Fitzroy and The Deck, are Australian restaurants owned by Melbourne, Australia native Anthony Debreceny.

The Collins Quarter will host a fundraiser next week to help fire services back home. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 100% of dinner proceeds will be donated to the Australian Rural Fire Service Trustee.

There will be dinner and raffles all night. The regular dinner menu will be served.

Those who plan to attend the fundraiser will need to make a reservation for a table Tuesday night. Reservations can be made HERE.

Alex Bozarjian spoke with members of the Collins Quarter team and has the full story tonight on News 3.