Local attorneys, Savannah man face multiple charges for COVID-19 fraud scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two attorneys and a Savannah man have been indicted on multiple charges in a COVID relief fraud case, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Shaquandra Woods, 39, of Jacksonville, Fla., Courtney Gilchrist, 36, and Kenneth Jackson, 43, of Savannah were named in an 8-count indictment with charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and others, says U.S Attorney David H. Estes.

The charges carry up to 30 years in federal prison followed by supervised release, and substantial financial penalties and restitution to the U.S. government.

“When Congress appropriated funding for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the intention was to provide a safety net for small businesses struggling from the effects of a global pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable anyone who would attempt to undermine these programs for their own profit.”

Woods is an attorney licensed to practice law in Florida and Georgia, and Gilchrist is an attorney licensed to practice law in Georgia.

The indictment alleges that Woods, Gilchrist, and Jackson “fraudulently sought and collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief payments by making false and fraudulent representations to the Small Business Administration (SBA).”

The SBA provided Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to eligible small businesses experiencing substantial financial interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conspirators allegedly used fraudulent documents to submit multiple EIDL applications resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in disbursements from the SBA.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Woods is charged with two counts of false statement on loan applications and two counts of false documents. Gilchrist is also charged with two counts of false statement on loan application, false documents and a false statement. Jackson is charged with a false statement also.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information about allegations of attempted COVID-19 fraud to report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

The case remains under investigation.