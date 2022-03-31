SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aaron Laurich, a sea kayak guide for Savannah Canoe and Kayak, was finishing up a class off the south beach of Tybee Island on Sunday when he noticed something in the water.

“As we got closer we saw three heads bobbing in the water, and then uh could hear some yells for help,” Laurich told News 3.

According to Tybee Island Fire Rescue, three swimmers were trying to get across the back river from Tybee to Little Tybee.

Laurich knew he had to act fast.

“I could tell one of them was obviously in distress and was able to make contact with them; give him some directions to safely grab onto my boat and get him to shore,” he recalled.

He says the other two swimmers made it to Little Tybee on their own. Out of the water, Laurich focused on keeping them warm.

“[I] was definitely worried about them becoming cold, hypothermic. So, I put some layers on them, wrapped them in a tarp and then initiated an evac through the local Tybee Fire and Rescue,” explained Laurich.

The young men couldn’t have been in better hands. Before Laurich was a sea kayak guide, he served his country.

“I have a medical background. I’m a paramedic, and spent a long time in the military primarily as an Army Ranger, as a medic for them,” said Laurich.

He was also a Tybee Life Guard, and says he warned the young swimmers about the danger they were in, in a spot where others weren’t as lucky.

“We’ve had drownings here. They’ve had to bring bodies out of the water,” said Laurich. “You know, the consequences could have gone south very quickly, and hopefully they just understand not to do something like that again.”

We originally learned about this rescue from Tybee Island Fire and Rescue. Today, News 3 heard from someone claiming to be one of the swimmers, who says they were not in distress. They say their friend who was yelling for help was playing a joke on the kayaking group that Aaron was teaching.