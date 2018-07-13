Officials ID local Army Ranger killed in combat in Afghanistan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Department of Defense announced today, July 13, the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz, 32, from Summerville, South Carolina, died, July 12, in Afghanistan, of wounds sustained as a result of enemy small arms fire while conducting operations in support of a medical evacuation landing zone in Zurmat district, Paktiya province. The incident is under investigation.

Celiz was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

According to the Army Times, Celiz was on his fifth deployment with 1/75th Rangers and had previously deployed with the 1st Ranger Battalion to Iraq in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2011.

He posthumously received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. His other awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Army Commendation medals, five Army Achievement Medals, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three stars and the Iraq Campaign Medal with two stars.