SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Saturday, News 3 visited Renegade Paws Rescue to see how they are doing since saving over 20 dogs from a Jesup puppy mill.

We’ve previously reported on this last month, and most dogs are still at the rescue.

“When we went out there, we found over 20 dogs that were living in conditions that were unsafe, no dogs were spade and neutered and they had been making puppies out in really terrible conditions,” Rachel Weymouth, a Renegade Paws Rescue volunteer said.

Since then, they’ve kept the dogs in their care, hoping for people in the area to foster or adopt.

“Of the 21 that came into our care, 2 of them have been successfully adopted,” Weymouth continued. “However, most of the animals that were brought are still under some sort of medical care or treatment, like Magnolia.”

Magnolia, a 6-year-old puppy rescued from the mill, was diagnosed with cancer Friday.

“[Magnolia] had a lump on her leg that we were concerned about,” explained Weymouth. “It was in the muscle, so they wanted to be very delicate with it. Turned out she’s got a malignant form of cancer.”

Soon, they will find out what types of treatment will be best for her. Magnolia is still available for fostering or adoption. Weymouth told News 3 it would be better for her to heal under a roof that isn’t the rescue center.

“She really needs a place to be when she starts that treatment,” she said. “Whether that is fostering or adopting, the rescue will pay for her treatment her whole way through no matter what.”

If you can’t foster or adopt Magnolia or other dogs, the rescue is always open for donations.

They tell us treatment is expensive. Therefore, anything helps, everything counts.