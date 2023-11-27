PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Cyber Monday, one of the busiest holiday shopping days of the entire year, many of us click that “Buy Now” button on Amazon more than a few times.

But how do those packages actually get to you after you place an order?

If you live in or around Savannah, they probably come from the Port Wentworth Amazon Distribution Center.

“It’s a lot of energy around a day like Cyber Monday – but we’re really excited. We’ve been preparing for this since the very start of the year,” Regional Public Relations Manager at Amazon, Shemeeka Johnson, said.

With Cyber Monday in full swing, packages are flying out the door.

So many, in fact, Amazon says they hire additional staff around the holidays to make sure they can meet increased demand.

“Everyone looks forward to Cyber Monday each year, but a lot of people don’t consider what happens behind the scenes. Bright and early – as early as 3 a.m., employees have been sorting and getting packages ready to go out to customers. So, on our busiest retail day, we’re actually doing a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure that it’s a wonderful experience.”

With so many packages going out to so many people, many tell News 3 they’re concerned about the possibility of theft.

But Amazon says they have a way to prevent that from happening.

“You’re able to give instructions. So, if you say ‘Hey I want it right behind this potted plant right in front of my door’ or if you say ‘I want it in my car’ they have a way they can unlock your car, put your package in the trunk, lock the trunk, and then take a picture to show it’s been delivered or you can have it delivered to your garage,” Bryan Pearson, DSM of DGE4 at Amazon, said.

Workers at the Port Wentworth delivery station tell me this might be the busiest Cyber Monday yet, with thousands more packages going out this year than last year.