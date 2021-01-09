Lloyd Slater appointed as Hinesville’s new Chief of Police

Lloyd Slater, Chief of Police for the City of Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Hinesville announced the appointment of Lloyd Slater to serve as the new Chief of Police.

According to city officials, Slater has 34 years of professional experience in municipal police work, including 29 years of supervisory experience with the Hinesville Police Department (HPD).

Slater is the first African American Police Chief of the HPD.

As the new Chief of Police for HPD, Slater will direct a staff of approximately 100 employees.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve you in this role; I take my obligation very seriously to do all I can to make Hinesville a safe and thriving place to live. Fortunately, I have a great team backing me up, full of dedicated professionals who are committed to serving our citizens by fostering proactive, positive community relationships,” said Slater in a press release from the City of Hinesville.

The City will host an official swearing-in ceremony for the new Police Chief at a later date.