LIVE UPDATES: 2019 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2019 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is underway Saturday morning, and WSAV has live updates from the race.

To see street closures, race routes, a No Parking Zone list and more, CLICK HERE.

________

7:30 a.m.

They’re off! The first wave of runners took off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Watch the start of the 2019 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon above.

________

6:50 a.m.

Alexis Campbell is a volunteer from the Savannah Youth Academy and said she is excited to have the opportunity to support her community today.

Campbell will be volunteering at the finish line. She said though she loves the event, she is not planning to run in it any time soon.

“Oh no,” Campbell said, laughing. “We’ll cheer from the sidelines.”

________

6:15 a.m.

WSAV’s Jon Dowding is downtown as runners get warmed up and ready to go.

Zack Dailey is a first time marathon runner, who says he is both excited and nervous this morning. He told News 3 he ran a half marathon last weekend, beating his time goal, and hopes to keep that momentum going today.

Dailey said he has not always been an avid runner.

“I really wanted to start making my fitness goals,” Dailey said. “I just started running one day, I could barely run a quarter mile and I just started every morning, just adding little baby steps every single day.”

Dailey said that while he knows the physical challenge of the race will be tough, he thinks the mental endurance will be even harder.

“You have to keep finding these small goals to reach, and once you reach that, you have to set another one,” Dailey said.

His goal today is to finish the race in around four hours.

________

WSAV will have more updates throughout the morning.