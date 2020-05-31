LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather in downtown Savannah over George Floyd death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Protesters and city leaders are gathered in downtown Savannah Sunday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstration follows protests across the state and country, some peaceful, and some violent.

Mayor Van Johnson made it clear in a press conference Saturday that violence and destruction will not be tolerated at Sunday’s gathering.

2:30 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of people are now making their way through downtown Savannah in protest of the death of George Floyd.

WSAV’s JoAnn Merrigan was in Johnson Square when the march began. She spoke with three city leaders, District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett, District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, and District 6 Kurtis Purtee.

Purtee, who has a long history in law enforcement, said today’s march has been good, but admitted it has been difficult for him.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 19 years, and I know we can do a better job than what we’re doing now,” Purtee said.

Leggett told News 3 that so far, no violence has erupted. He said the demonstration has remained peaceful and said he is working to make sure everyone stays hydrated.

“We take care of our friends, our family, and our neighbors,” Legett said.

2 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of people are already gathered in Johnson Square, getting ready to march towards Ellis Square.

News 3’s Kelly Antonacci reports that chanting had already started before the 2 p.m. protest start time.

Dozens of people are carrying signs, and some are wearing face masks.