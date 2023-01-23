WSAV will stream day one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial starting at 9:00 a.m. Monday. Scroll down for a live blog of the trial.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jury selection is set to begin Monday morning in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The case has made national headlines as the search for answers continues into who killed members of a prominent Lowcountry family.

Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County hunting property.

The state of South Carolina is expected to argue that the murders were to cover up several financial crimes Murdaugh committed by stealing insurance settlements from clients.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s attorneys are expected to argue that since the victims were shot with different guns, there had to be a second person involved.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial. The jury selection process could last between two and five days, with the trial lasting roughly three weeks.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:00 a.m. – Court is expected to begin with Judge Clinton Newman presiding. Jury selection to follow.