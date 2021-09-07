LIVE: Mayor Van Johnson gives latest COVID, city updates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is giving the latest updates on COVID-19 in Savannah.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District says Chatham County reported 304 new cases on Friday. To date, the county has reported 29,321 total cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH. The Peach State reported 9,119 new cases Friday.

Cases began to climb at the end of June and haven’t looked back. The county has seen record cases, hospitalizations and community transmission in late August.

For weeks now, Johnson has implored Gov. Brian Kemp to implement a statewide mask mandate, but Kemp had previously said mask mandates aren’t effective.

“This mask does not restrict freedom, in my opinion, this mask gives freedom,” Johnson said while holding a mask, last Tuesday at his weekly press conference. Masks have become a part of his everyday wardrobe over the past year.

“It gives us the freedom to enjoy our city, to enjoy events and activities in our city.”