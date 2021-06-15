WATCH: 2 now dead, 6 injured in mass shooting, $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is set to give a city update and speak on last weekend’s mass shooting with Chief of Police Roy Minter.

Last Friday, two people were killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting. Among those injured were an 18-month-old and a 13-year-old. Police have said they haven’t had success getting answers from witnesses or victims.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said the city will offer a $10,000 reward for any information related to the shooting. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is still searching for answers as to who was behind the shooting and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

“It’s very disturbing, especially when you see incidents like this that occur in the number of victims who are injured, and especially when you’re talking about an infant child,” Minter said.

The shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels Home apartments on Avery Street around 9 p.m. SPD said either a dark-colored or red car drove by the residence and fired 60 shots into a crowd of people outside the home.

Minter said police haven’t identified any possible suspects, however, two people were detained from a red car Saturday night. He also wouldn’t say if multiple firearms were used.

“I’m pretty sure 60 shell casings did not come from just one weapon.”