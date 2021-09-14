LIVE: Mayor Johnson holds weekly COVID-19, city update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson is holding his weekly press conference to update residents on the latest COVID-19 and city updates.

Over the past week, COVID-19 daily cases have been slowly falling. Chatham County’s 7-day rolling averaged reported Monday was 174, according to the Coastal Health District. The county hasn’t seen a number that low since Aug. 6, when numbers were climbing rapidly.

The same slow decline has been reported in hospitalizations and the community transmission index, which totals new cases per 100,000 residents. That number, 1005, is still high according to the Coastal Health District.

The county is reporting 219 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Last week, Johnson said he noticed largely maskless crowds packed indoors in the Hostess City, during the Labor Day weekend.

“We see pictures, we see videos of young people and older people in public spaces, very close proximity no masks, but then we’re wondering why our positivity rate in our schools are up,” Johnson said last week.

“Well, if parents are not vaccinated or acting responsibly then obviously they go home, their children catch it.”