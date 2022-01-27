WATCH LIVE: City of Savannah to consider recommended St. Patrick’s Day changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson hosted a press conference Thursday morning to discuss plans for 2022 St. Patrick`s Day celebration. The mayor announced three recommendations of changes for the city manager to consider for this year’s celebrations.

A committee formed by city leaders, officials, parade organizers came up the recommendations.

Those recommendations include:

Extend the festival zone to Victory Drive. No on-street permits No out of town motor coaches permits

The mayor says the changes are focused on making the celebrations more inclusive and beneficial for local businesses.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city plans to make a final decision on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on February 21.

