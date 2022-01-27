WATCH LIVE: City of Savannah to consider recommended St. Patrick’s Day changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson hosted a press conference Thursday morning to discuss plans for 2022 St. Patrick`s Day celebration. The mayor announced three recommendations of changes for the city manager to consider for this year’s celebrations.
A committee formed by city leaders, officials, parade organizers came up the recommendations.
Those recommendations include:
- Extend the festival zone to Victory Drive.
- No on-street permits
- No out of town motor coaches permits
The mayor says the changes are focused on making the celebrations more inclusive and beneficial for local businesses.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city plans to make a final decision on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on February 21.
