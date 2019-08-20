Live karaoke radio launches in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a broadcaster in the Hostess City blazing a new trail in programming for radio stations coast-to-coast. WRUU 107.5 FM is apparently the first to offer live, in-studio karaoke.

WRUU is a low-power community radio station broadcasting to the Savannah-Metro area, but they offer a global reach online. The chair of the station’s executive task force, Jennifer Highland, says they strive to represent all of the interests in the Hostess City.

“Our main purpose is to be able to bring locally produced shows to the community that we live in so we have about 75 local program hosts who do shows 24 hours a day,” Highland said.

Ian McCarthy is part of the programming team, as well as the host of another show on WRUU. He says the Live Karaoke Radio Show is gaining traction among listeners in Savannah.

“There are loads of places here in Savannah that do karaoke almost seven nights a week so we knew that there was an audience out there for it,” McCarthy said.

The karaoke show airs from 10 – 11 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Brad “Cowboy” Tatom, the owner of a karaoke DJ company, Five Point Productions, wrangles the singers and hosts the monthly broadcast.

“People are digging it and people are listening and people are voting and being a part of the community which is really what we’re trying to drive is the community factor,” he said. “When I started in this business twelve years ago it seemed like a flash in the pan, like it wasn’t gonna last, but here I am 12 years later doing a radio show now…it’s everywhere.”

Tatom says it’s a community — bigger than just his business.

“There are multiple businesses out there doing karaoke shows everywhere,” he said. “We haven’t had any problem finding people to do karaoke. That alone, I think, is a great response.”

At the end of every program, the station opens up voting on their Facebook for people to vote for their favorite singer.

“The response there has been great,” McCarthy said.

Look here to check out WRUU’S entire program listing.

