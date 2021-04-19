‘You’re not alone’: Council members promote sexual assault help available in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its 20th year, Sexual Assault Awareness Month aims to raise awareness each April about sexual assault harassment and violence across the nation.

Savannah City Council members met Monday to discuss resources available locally, including the Rape Crisis Center and an unconventional advocacy group, the Astrals.

“Any way we can serve the citizens and make sure they are aware of our services and our collaborative partnerships that we have — that’ll serve the citizens of Savannah,” said Rape Crisis Center Director Doris Williams.

The nonprofit offers a variety of victim services, from group counseling to hospital accompaniment. The nonprofit has a crisis line available 24/7 at 912-233-7273.

“To those of you that are victims of any of these abuses, I cannot imagine the trauma that you’re going through. Just know that we care and we can help,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee, who was joined by Alderman Nick Palumbo and Detric Legget and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

“You do not have to go through this trauma alone because the truth is you’re not alone. Your voice is power,” Purtee continued.