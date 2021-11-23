Live camera captures eagles nesting on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head has its’ eyes on a pair of eagles preparing to become proud parents.

According to the Town of Hilton Head Island Government, a mother bald eagle laid an egg last Friday.

The Hilton Head Island Land Trust set up a live camera and livestream of the mom as she keeps the egg warm in her nest.

According to officials, the camera is Hilton Head’s first and only live stream eagle cam.

Watch the livestream here: https://www.hhilandtrust.org/eagle-cam?fbclid=IwAR05n2fortsSMylIzUWMayqrWQzpgpwhRl9sbfuUmcyy-fhuz6f7gA3j-mc