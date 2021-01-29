BCSD creates task force after photo of students appears on social media

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County School District (BCSD), the district announced the creation of a new task force after the district was recently made aware of a controversial photo posted on social media.

According to BCSD the photo had a racist label against a group of students.

The district did not release details as to which school the photo was linked to. 

During a press briefing Friday Superintendent Frank Rodriguez and the families of the victims spoke at the Beaufort County District Office.

